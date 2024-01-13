Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.32. 4,836,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,458. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.