Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $584,301,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rambus by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,177,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,080,000 after buying an additional 421,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $71.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

