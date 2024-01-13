Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 757.7% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 478,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

