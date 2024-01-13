RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.46 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.14). Approximately 166,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 310,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

RBG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -177.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About RBG

(Get Free Report)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.