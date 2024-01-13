RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.22

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $11.02. RE/MAX shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 165,313 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,786.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 534.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,025 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 195.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 79,476 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

