Redburn Atlantic Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.69.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $131.66 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,236,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 127,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

