Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.02 ($0.27).

Redx Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £83.63 million, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.54.

About Redx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.