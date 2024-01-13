Regatta Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,454. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

