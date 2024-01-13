Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $850.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $917.68.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.20 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $935.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $845.03 and its 200 day moving average is $809.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.