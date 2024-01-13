Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,196 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,040,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

RF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 11,575,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

