Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.97. 133,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,569. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $208.04 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

