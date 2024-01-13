RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.80

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.80 ($10.77) and last traded at €10.00 ($10.99), with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.90 ($10.88).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.48. The firm has a market cap of $669.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

