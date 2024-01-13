Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

