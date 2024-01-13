Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 5.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$223.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.19 million for the quarter. Robex Resources had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

