Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

