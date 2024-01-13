Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after acquiring an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $304.59 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.04 and a 200-day moving average of $296.60.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

