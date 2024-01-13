Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 307,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rogers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rogers

Rogers Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ROG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers has a twelve month low of $115.13 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rogers by 23.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.