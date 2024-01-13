Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.19. 434,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,897. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $531.67 and its 200-day moving average is $504.09.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

