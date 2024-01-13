Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 267,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 40,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Route1 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.