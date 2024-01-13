Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 267,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 40,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.
