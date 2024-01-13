RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. 5,277,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

