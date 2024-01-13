Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 15,901 Shares of Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28.
- On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68.
Rubicon Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $16.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubicon Technologies
About Rubicon Technologies
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technologies
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.