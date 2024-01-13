Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 15,901 Shares of Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00.
  • On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28.
  • On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

