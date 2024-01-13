Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 42,106 Shares

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,413,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,108.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

