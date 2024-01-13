Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 42,106 Shares

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,413,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,108.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00.
  • On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68.
  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubicon Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.