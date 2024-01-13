Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $136.14.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

