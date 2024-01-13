Safeguard Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
