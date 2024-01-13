Safeguard Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $222.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

