Safeguard Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 220,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,493. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

