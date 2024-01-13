Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

VONG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

