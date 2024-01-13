Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 9,259 Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC owned 1.43% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 76,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VIXM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. 57,593 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

