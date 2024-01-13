Safeguard Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,224. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

