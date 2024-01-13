SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Trading Up 1.3%

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

SanBio Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.25.

SanBio Company Profile

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer's disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

