Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

