Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

