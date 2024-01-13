Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.