Sandy Spring Bank Has $279,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.