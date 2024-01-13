Sandy Spring Bank Has $969,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

FSLR stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

