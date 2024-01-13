Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average is $162.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

