Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 805 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

