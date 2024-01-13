Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $118.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $119.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

