Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 73.1% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 424.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.33. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

