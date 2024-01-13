Sandy Spring Bank Sells 16,740 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FMC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

