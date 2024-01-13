Sandy Spring Bank Sells 522 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $306,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

