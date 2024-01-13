Sandy Spring Bank Sells 824 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

