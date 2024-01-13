Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Sysco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Company Profile



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

