Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

STC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director Marc Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00. In other news, Director Marc Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,727.00. Also, Director Allan Brett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$67,998.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

