Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $224.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

