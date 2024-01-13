Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

