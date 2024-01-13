Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 53,500.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 363,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

