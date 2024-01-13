Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $44,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. 382,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,682. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

