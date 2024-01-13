Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. 282,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.