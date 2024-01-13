Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 253,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

